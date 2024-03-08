IRES: Home prices continue climb throughout region

Residential real estate sales in February were mostly up, month over previous month, in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, according to the monthly Information and Real Estate Services LLC report.

IRES reported that while monthly sales showed mostly increases in median sales prices of single-family homes, that wasn’t necessarily the case in comparing February 2024 to February 2023.

In Boulder, the area leader in terms of median home resale prices, 43 homes sold out of the 153-home active listings at an median price of $1.499 million, up from the $1.45 million median of January and also up from the $1.411 median of February last year. That’s a 6.2% gain over the same month last year.

Estes Park saw 18 sales out of a 91-home active inventory at a median price of $673,000, down from the $705,000 median of January but 17.2% above the $574,115 median of February 2023.

Fort Collins saw a decline in median prices from both January and February a year ago. A total of 130 single-family homes were sold out of an active inventory of 413. The February median was $586,000, down from $604,702 of January and down slightly from the $590,000 of February 2023.

Greeley and Evans saw increases from both January and February 2023. A total of 204 homes were actively listed, and 79 sold at a median price of $422,000. That’s up from the $415,000 of January and $410,000 from February last year.

In Longmont, 87 homes were listed in February, and 44 sold at a median price of $545,000, up slightly from $540,000 in January but down from the $638,000 median of February a year ago.

Finally in Loveland and Berthoud, 255 single-family homes were listed, and 98 sold at a median price of $529,880, up from the half-million dollar price of January and down from the $549,060 median of February last year.