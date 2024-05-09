Lung disease diagnostics firm Biodesix improved results in Q1

Biodesix headquarters. Courtesy Koelbel and Co.

LOUISVILLE — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease, boosted its year-over-year top and bottom line performance in the first quarter of 2024.

The company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the most recent period, an increase of 64% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Biodesix’s net loss was $13.6 million in the first quarter of this year, a 27% improvement over its first quarter 2023 results.

“I am very pleased to announce yet another quarter of greater than 50% revenue and volume growth and 14 percentage point improvement in gross margins,” Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a prepared statement. “This is a year of execution with three main goals: growing top line revenue, implementing operational efficiencies while maintaining cost discipline, and making significant progress on our path to profitability.”

During the most recent quarter, Biodesix inked a collaborative research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to co-develop cancer diagnostic tests and raised $55 million through a stock sale.

Looking ahead, Biodesix predicts full-year 2024 sales to range between $65 million and $68 million.