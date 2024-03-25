Biodesix to partner with Memorial Sloan Kettering on cancer diagnosis research

Biodesix headquarters. Courtesy Koelbel and Co.

LOUISVILLE — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease, has inked a collaborative research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center “under which the teams will collaborate on a development plan for diagnostic tests aimed at improving the treatment of cancer,” the company said in a news release.

Howard Scher with MSK and Biodesix chief development officer Gary Pestano will collaborate on the research project. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. will provide technological assistance.

“We look forward to working with Biodesix to develop the next generation of highly multiplexed digital PCR assays as part of our expanding oncology offering,” Bio-Rad president Simon May said in the release. “Bio-Rad provides the leading solution for digital PCR, and we are committed to providing oncology researchers and commercial partners with technologies that enable everything from biomarker discovery to clinical trials and patient monitoring of minimal residual disease.”