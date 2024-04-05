Biodesix to sell $55M in stock

Biodesix headquarters. Courtesy Koelbel and Co.

LOUISVILLE — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease, expects to raise about $55 million through stock sales.

The company plans a public offering of nearly 17.4 million common shares and a private sale of 760,857 shares of preferred stock.

“Certain members of management, certain of our directors and funds affiliated with these directors are participating in the concurrent private placement,” Biodesix said in a regulatory disclosure.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: March 2024 WomenGive, a program of United Way of Larimer County, was started in Larimer County in 2006 as an opportunity for women in our community to come together to help other women.

TD Cowen, William Blair and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the stock sales.