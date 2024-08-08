 August 8, 2024

Biodesix raises sale guidance after strong second quarter

LOUISVILLE — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease, has boosted its revenue expectations for fiscal 2024 on the heels of a strong performance in the second quarter. 

Revenues grew 51% year over year to $17.9 million in the most-recent period, while the company’s second-quarter net loss of $10.8 million was a 19% improvement over the same quarter in 2023. 

“The second quarter marks sustained excellence in our execution, resulting in outstanding revenue growth coupled with consistently strong gross margins, and continued improvement on our path to profitability,” Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a prepared statement. 

For the full 2024 fiscal year, Biodesix has raised its revenue guidance to a range of $70 million to $72 million from a range of $65 million to $68 million.

