BBB names 2024 Torch, Spark winners

LOVELAND — Four businesses and one nonprofit from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named recipients of the 2024 Torch Awards for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau Foundation Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

The 26th Annual BBB Celebration of Ethics was this week at the Embassy Suites in Loveland; it also featured the announcement of the sixth Annual BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship winners.

This year’s Torch Award winners in the business category are:

And the Torch Award winner from the nonprofit category is:

Winners of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are evaluated and judged by an independent panel composed of board members and past Torch Award winners who review entries based on the four Torch Award for Ethics criteria: character, culture, customers, and community.

In addition, nonprofit nominees must have met BBB’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.

“This year’s group of Torch Award winners come from a wide area of our service territory and do very different work across a variety of industries, but all show the same commitment to ethics and integrity in their operations,” Shelley Polansky, BBB president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Whether that work is washing cars, distributing beverages, running payroll, making protective products, or providing a voice to victims of abuse and neglect, each of these organizations starts with a foundation of trust and has built a culture to reinforce that commitment to customers, clients, employees, and the community.”

Nominations for the 27th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics will open in the summer.

Spark awards are given to businesses between six months and three years old in good standing with the BBB and based upon character, culture and community.

Spark winners this year are: