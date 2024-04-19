Mental Health Partners plans outpatient, acute service in ex-Flatirons Health space

LOUISVILLE — Mental Health Partners plans to expand its mental health and substance use services to a facility in Louisville that the long-time Boulder County nonprofit behavioral health provider purchased this month from Flatirons Health and Rehabilitation.

Flatirons Health, a skilled-nursing facility, ceased operations last month, and its parent company, Wichita, Kansas-based Axiom Healthcare Services, laid off more than 100 workers.

Flatirons Health Development LLC, an entity registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to Axiom’s Kansas address, sold the 48-bed facility at 1107 W. Century Drive to Mental Health Partners for $9.85 million.

“We are incredibly excited to be expanding access to behavioral health services,” Mental Health Partners’ director of business development and public information officer Kristina Hernández Schostak told BizWest in an email. “We plan to provide outpatient and acute services to those who need mental health and substance use support.”

Exactly when the new MPH facility will begin welcoming patients, and what programming will be offered, is still being worked out.

“At this point in the process, we are still assessing a multitude of variables to ensure the facility and its programs will best meet client and community needs,” Hernández Schostak said in an email.

Flatirons Health announced its closure with a January post on its website.

“With heavy hearts we are announcing the closure of Flatirons Health and Rehab as of March 4, 2024. We have discontinued admitting patients as of Jan. 4, 2024. We would like to thank the community, families, and patients who have allowed Flatirons Health & Rehab to proudly serve the needs of this area,” the notice said. “We are grateful for your continued support throughout the years. We have been improving lives and exceeding expectations since 2016 and during that time, we have had the pleasure and privilege to care and provide for thousands and thousands of patients and their families. It has been our greatest honor to provide the highest care and customer experiences possible to the patients and families in the greater Louisville community.”

Among the 124 workers who were laid off — none of whom are represented by a union — were people in roles such as nurse, occupational therapist, cook, speech language pathologist, dietician and business office manager, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice received in January by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.