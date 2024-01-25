Louisville’s Flatirons Health and Rehab closing, laying off 120+

LOUISVILLE — Flatirons Health and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility on West Century Drive in Louisville, is closing, and all of its employees will be laid off.

The facility, which has 48 beds across four units, will cease operations no later than March 4, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice received this week by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Among the 124 workers being laid off — none of whom are represented by a union — are people in roles such as nurse, occupational therapist, cook, speech language pathologist, dietician and business office manager, the WARN notice said.

“With heavy hearts we are announcing the closure of Flatirons Health and Rehab as of March 4th, 2024. We have discontinued admitting patients as of Jan. 4th, 2024. We would like to thank the community, families, and patients who have allowed Flatirons Health & Rehab to proudly serve the needs of this area,” the notice said. “We are grateful for your continued support throughout the years. We have been improving lives and exceeding expectations since 2016 and during that time, we have had the pleasure and privilege to care and provide for thousands and thousands of patients and their families. It has been our greatest honor to provide the highest care and customer experiences possible to the patients and families in the greater Louisville community.”

It’s unclear whether the closure will affect the current patients at Flatirons Health and Rehab, which is operated by Wichita, Kansas-based Axiom Healthcare Services. Representatives with the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BizWest, but this story will be updated if and when they respond.