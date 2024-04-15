Ex-Flatirons Health and Rehabilitation building sells to Mental Health Partners

LOUISVILLE — The building that was home to Louisville’s Flatirons Health and Rehabilitation recently changed hands for $9.85 million.

The 48-bed facility at 1107 W. Century Drive ceased operations last month, and Wichita, Kansas-based Axiom Healthcare Services laid off more than 100 workers.

Flatirons Health Development LLC, an entity registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to Axiom’s Kansas address, sold the roughly 16,000-square-foot nursing home to Mental Health Partners and Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc., an entity registered to MHP’s Lafayette address, Boulder County real estate records show.

“Situated in a desirable location, this modern property offers tremendous potential for medical professionals, investors, and organizations looking to expand their footprint in the healthcare sector. Boasting an ‘as-is, where-is’ condition, Flatirons Health & Rehabilitation features state-of-the-art amenities and infrastructure designed to deliver exceptional patient care,” an online marketing brochure for the property said.

MHP, representatives of which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday, is a local nonprofit behavioral health provider that has operated in Boulder County since 1962.

Flatirons Health announced its closure with a January post on its website.

“With heavy hearts we are announcing the closure of Flatirons Health and Rehab as of March 4th, 2024. We have discontinued admitting patients as of Jan. 4th, 2024. We would like to thank the community, families, and patients who have allowed Flatirons Health & Rehab to proudly serve the needs of this area,” the notice said. “We are grateful for your continued support throughout the years. We have been improving lives and exceeding expectations since 2016 and during that time, we have had the pleasure and privilege to care and provide for thousands and thousands of patients and their families. It has been our greatest honor to provide the highest care and customer experiences possible to the patients and families in the greater Louisville community.”

Among the 124 workers who were laid off — none of whom are represented by a union — were people in roles such as nurse, occupational therapist, cook, speech language pathologist, dietician and business office manager, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice received in January by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.