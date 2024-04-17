Vintage retailer Ragstock plans Boulder return

BOULDER — Ragstock, a vintage clothing retailer, has leased about 4,000 square feet at 1915 Broadway in Boulder — a stone’s throw from Pearl Street — and plans to open up shop in late 2024.

“Ragstock couldn’t have picked a better location for their return to Boulder,” said CBRE broker Molly Bayer, who represented Ragstock in the lease deal with landlord Tebo Properties Inc. “The proximity to restaurants and the walkability of the surrounding community make it a great place to set up shop.”

Ragstock had previously operated a Boulder shop on Canyon Boulevard, but closed about five years ago.

SPONSORED CONTENT Empowering communities Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP), part of the UnitedHealthcare family, has pledged its commitment to uplift these communities through substantial investments in organizations addressing the distinct needs of our communities.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the Boulder market,” Ragstock president Libby Finn said in a prepared statement. “The Colorado market in general, and Boulder in particular, has proven to be a perfect fit for Ragstock’s unique mix of vintage and new apparel and accessories. We can’t wait to reopen our doors in Boulder. We believe this new location right off of Pearl Street will be a great addition to everything Boulder has to offer.”