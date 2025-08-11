Horizon Organic Dairy rebrands, seeks to add brands to portfolio

BROOMFIELD — Organic milk brand Horizon Organic Dairy LLC, which also controls the Wallaby yogurt line, is now doing business as Horizon Family Brands as it seeks to add additional brands to its portfolio.

“We are excited to nurture and grow the two terrific brands that we have in Horizon Organic and Wallaby, while also actively pursuing the addition of other better-for-you brands that align with the portfolio we aspire to build,” Horizon CEO Tyler Holm said in a news release. “Ideally, in the next three to five years, our portfolio will consist of additional similar brands.”

Horizon and Wallaby were sold off by Danone North America in early 2024 to investor Platinum Equity.

“We are proud to build on the legacy of Horizon Organic and Wallaby to foster the next generation of Horizon Family Brands,” Holm said in the release. “Our mission is to inspire healthier living through purposeful wellness brands, so that we can nourish families as they move through various stages of life. Through strategic growth of our portfolio in the years to come, our vision is to be a leading better-for-you food and beverage company.”

