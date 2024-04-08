New apartment community planned at Uplands

WESTMINSTER — Denver-based developer St. Charles Town Co. is scheduled to present its plans for several hundred new apartment units in the Uplands district of Westminster to city officials on Monday evening.

The company intends to build 247 one-, two- and three-bedroom units on nearly 10 vacant acres at the corner of Clay Street and West 87th Place.

“The proposal also includes a private amenity area containing a single-story clubhouse, pool, playground and sports court,” according to a Westminster planning memo.

During a neighborhood meeting about the development plans held last summer, “questions were raised about project funding sources, average income of families who qualify to live in the project, amount of landscaping, improvements to West 88th Avenue, and mitigation of construction traffic,” the memo said.

Westminster’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the development plan in February.

The overall Uplands development, which is being built in phases by several different developers, will eventually include about 2,350 homes on 234 acres, constituting the single-largest residential master-planned community in the history of Westminster. Source: Westminster planning documents

St. Charles Town Co., which has developed a number of high-profile residential and commercial projects in Denver, is a key player in a still-conceptual effort to redevelop the area around Longmont’s historic but crumbling Sugar Mill.

Last summer, St. Charles representatives pitched Longmont officials on a public-private partnership that, if it were to come to fruition, could result in 2,200 residential units and 250,000 square feet of commercial space being built alongside other neighborhood features such as a 100-plus-room hotel, 60,000 square feet of retail, and a 64,000-square-foot performing arts center.