Longmont’s EMI Sportswear acquired by Minnesota apparel company

An EMI Sportswear display at a trade show. Courtesy Lakeshirts.

LONGMONT — EMI Sportswear, a trade name used by Early Man Images Inc., has been acquired by Detroit Lakes, Minnesota-based apparel company Lakeshirts Inc.

“The EMI line will be combined with Lakeshirts’ TGT line and will go to market as the EMI/TGT brand in Lakeshirts growing portfolio of brands, which currently includes Blue 84, Zephyr, TGT, Yesterdays, Aksels, Altered Latitudes, Lakegirl and Elite Fan Shop,” according to a Lakeshirts news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

SPONSORED CONTENT People Powered: Preparing Longmont Businesses for Economic Success Longmont Chamber and FNBO present People Powered on April 24, 2024, aiming to inform business owners about workforce development, housing, and transportation issues.

“I could not have imagined a better company for us to team up with to help take the EMI brand to its next evolution,” EMI founder and president Russ Coburn said in the release. “It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know everyone thus far at Lakeshirts. Their culture aligns with ours so well, and we know our customers are going to be thrilled with what they’ll be seeing from the new EMI/TGT banner.”