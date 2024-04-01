Turning Point names new executive director

Wendy Lee

FORT COLLINS — Turning Point Center for Youth & Family Development has named Wendy Lee as its new executive director.

Lee has a background as a licensed clinical social worker and licensed addiction counselor. She has a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies, focusing on adolescents, and a master’s degree in social work.

She began work with Turning Point 20 years ago, followed by private practice and then a role as clinical director. She continues her private practice and works as an educator in the psychology program at Colorado State University.

Lee joined the organization’s board in 2022 to help with what the board called “a particularly rocky transition in the company’s history.” She left the board to serve as clinical director, and after a year without an executive director, the board opened up the position in February.

“Wendy’s dedication, passion, and commitment to our mission have genuinely shone through in every task she’s undertaken,” board member Talia Sternberg said in a written statement. “Wendy has not only impressed us with her skills and expertise but has also won our hearts with her warmth and unwavering support for our team and the community we serve.”

Lee said she is honored to step into the executive director role. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead this organization and continue our essential work in the community. I am eager to collaborate with each team member as we begin this new chapter. I am confident we will achieve great things together and further advance Turning Point’s mission,” she said.

Turning Point was founded in 1967 to provide mental, behavioral and substance abuse treatment services in Northern Colorado. In 2022, it closed the last of its residential treatment programs, shifting focus entirely to outpatient services.