Aims will build student health center

A rendering shows the proposed Aims Community College Student Health and Wellness Center. Source: Aims Community College

GREELEY — Aims Community College will open a new Student Health and Wellness Center in August 2026.

The Aims Board of Trustees approved funding at the March 2024 meeting. The total cost to establish the center is $18.4 million.

“By investing in student health care access, we are investing in student success. Ensuring Aims provides a safe and supportive environment where students can thrive ties directly to our mission as a college,” Heidi Windell, treasurer of the Aims Board of Trustees, said in a written statement.

Sunrise Community Health, which operates multiple clinics in Northern Colorado, will operate the center.

“This is a perfect example of how Aims and community partners can work together to meet a considerable need among students,” said Dr. Leah L. Bornstein, Aims CEO and president. “We’re fortunate to have an experienced organization like Sunrise poised to step in.”

Sunrise Community Health will provide medical care that includes general primary care, diagnostic lab and radiology, health screenings, immunizations, gynecological care and family planning, and dental services. Aims will provide mental health counseling, case management services, group meeting spaces for group therapy and recovery meetings.

The board’s decision came as a result of student feedback showing a need for more health care options. At a recent student government town hall, 83% of attendees said they would use a free or low-cost on-campus health center.