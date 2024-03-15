Feed Colorado food drive continues through March

DENVER — Feed Colorado, a food drive sponsored by Arc Thrift Stores and Denver7, continues through March, with a goal of collecting 128,000 pounds of food for hungry individuals and families across the state.

The drive also helps Colorado seniors and veterans who suffer from food insecurity. Food and funds raised go to Volunteers of America Colorado’s Hunger Services Programs, which include City Harvest Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Donations of nonperishable food items, such as canned soup, vegetables, beans and fruit, and dry goods such as rice, pasta and cereal, are needed.

Donations are accepted at all 34 Arc Thrift Stores in the state and at Arc’s 15 donation stations. BOK Financial is also taking donations at all bank locations. Personal bankers are available to accept financial donations inside any of the 14 Colorado bank locations. Food-donation bins are located inside all BOK Financial bank lobbies for easy drop-off of non-perishable food items.

Donors can also call 303-238-5263 to have a food donation included in an at-home pickup of large furniture.

Financial donations can also be made online here.

“Through the Feed Colorado program, we are supporting vulnerable and at-risk populations across the state,” Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores, said in a written statement. “Food insecurity impacts far too many people in our state, but through the generosity of our partners and of the people of Colorado, we can make an enormous difference and change people’s lives.”