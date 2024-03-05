Fort Collins builder elected to home builders leadership role

FORT COLLINS — The National Association of Home Builders has elected Fort Collins remodeler and home builder Bob Peterson to the third vice chairman position, which means that he will lead the national organization in 2027.

Peterson has 40 years’ experience in the construction field and is the founder of Associates in Building + Design Ltd., a company he started in May 1990 that specializes in custom homes and high-end remodeling. Peterson’s daughters, Heather Schreiner and Alison Johnson, now own and manage the company, where he serves as a consultant.

“In this election year, we look forward to working with Democratic and Republican leaders to show why homeownership must remain a top national priority and why it is essential to the economic and social well-being of our nation,” Peterson said in a written statement. “We will seek to ease the nation’s housing affordability crisis by urging policymakers to remove regulatory barriers that harm small businesses and raise housing and remodeling costs.”

Bob Peterson

Peterson has been active in the NAHB leadership structure at the local, state and national levels throughout his career. He serves on NAHB’s State and Local Issues Committee, the NAHB Budget and Finance Committee and as NAHB National Area 13 chairman. Peterson also previously served as the national chairman of the NAHB Remodelers and was inducted into the NAHB Remodelers Hall of Fame in 2021.

Peterson twice served as the president at the Colorado Association of Home Builders and Northern Colorado Home Builders Association. He was NAHB’s Remodeler of the Year in 2007, the Colorado Remodeler of the Year in 2002, and Northern Colorado Home Builders Association Remodeler of the Year in 1997. He is also the recipient of many other local and state design awards.

Peterson is certified to teach seven NAHB designation courses nationwide. In conjunction with NAHB, he trains his peers through several continuing education classes.

Peterson lives in Windsor and holds degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.