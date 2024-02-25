Loveland’s CFO projects $13.2M revenue loss
LOVELAND — Loveland’s chief financial officer predicts that Loveland will face a $13.2 million revenue reduction as a result of the elimination of the sales tax on food for home consumption.
The Reporter-Herald reported that CFO Brian Waldes told the City Council during its annual retreat that the first sales tax reports from grocery stores indicate a $1.1 million reduction in revenue each month.
