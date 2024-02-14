Boulder County OKs $4.725M in ag-land buys
BOULDER – The Boulder County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two Longmont-area land purchases by the Boulder County Parks and Open Space Department, one east of Vance Brand Airport and the other between Longmont and Lyons.
According to the Longmont Times-Call, both parcels include water rights and have potential benefits for small-acreage agricultural producers.
