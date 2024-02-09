Mustang advocacy group to host gala fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group of Wellington will sponsor a fundraiser to support fostering, training and rehoming of American mustangs.

The “Denim and Diamonds” gala from 6-10 p.m. on March 23 will be at the Rio Grande Mexican restaurant Agave Room, 149 W. Mountain Ave. in Fort Collins. The event will feature dinner, music, a silent auction and drawing for a gold pendant crafted by Rocky Mountain Goldworks.

Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group trains mustangs originating from federal lands. Since 2018, more than 60 mustangs have been touched by Wild Rose with the support of donors and grants.

Wild Rose ranks among the top training centers for mustangs in Colorado. Its expanded summer 2024 youth program will help develop 14 youth trainers to work hands on with seven mustangs.Tickets for the gala are available online.