Longmont Chamber honors local businesses at gala

LONGMONT – The Flavor of India restaurant in downtown Longmont was named Business of the Year on Thursday night during the Longmont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Jubilee membership celebration.

TinkerMill was named Nonprofit of the Year, The Times Collaborative co-working and entertainment space took honors for Emerging Business of the Year and Left Hand Brewing Co. won the Longmont Chamber Legacy Award.

The gala event, held at the Longmont Museum, also featured a preview of this year’s chamber activities and a look at the organization’s newly renovated building.

SPONSORED CONTENT 5 ways to boost your business with solar Namaste Solar has helped businesses from all different industries and verticals invest in on-site solar. Whether you are a top public university, outdoor gear retailer, or local dog toy manufacturer, most property owners can benefit from solar in these five ways.

In addition, Kelly Wyatt received the chamber’s Building Bridges award, Matt Eldred of TLC Learning Center received Making a Difference recognition, Flagstaff Academy received a People’s Choice award, Branch Electric Inc. was named Safety Champion of the Year, and David Holt of Beagle Home Inspections was named the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year.

Finalists were Evolve Health and Wellness and Yellow Scene Magazine for Business of the Year, A Way Forward and Longmont Meals on Wheels for Nonprofit of the Year, Fastsigns Longmont and Urban Field Pizza and Market for Emerging Business of the Year, and BAS1S Architecture and Blue Skies Massage & Wellness for the Longmont Chamber Legacy award.

The Longmont Times-Call was the presenting sponsor; Pinnacol Assurance, CommonSpirit Longmont United Hospital, the Platte River Power Authority, Elevations Credit Union, NextLight and A Spice of Life Catering and Events were gold-level sponsors; and BizWest, the St. Vrain Valley School District and Front Range Community College Boulder County were silver-level sponsors.