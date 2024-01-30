Northern Engineering, EPS Group merge 

FORT COLLINS — Northern Engineering Services Inc., a Fort Collins-based civil engineering and survey firm, has merged with EPS Group Inc., Arizona’s largest locally owned civil engineering firm.

EPS Group is headquartered in Mesa with Arizona offices in Phoenix, Tucson and Goodyear; it also has offices in Loveland and in Fort Worth, Texas. It opened its Loveland office in 2021 and has been engaged with multiple developments in the region, including the Encore development in Johnstown.

Nick Haws, founder of Northern Engineering. Courtesy Northern Engineering.

Kathey Wagner, CEO of EPS Group Inc. Courtesy of EPS Group.

Northern Engineering has offices in Fort Collins and Greeley, and shares space with EPS in Loveland. Northern offers services in land development, infrastructure design, survey and municipal engineering.

“For Northern Engineering, joining forces with EPS Group is a win for our associates, clients and communities,” Nick Haws, president of Northern Engineering and future Colorado market manager for EPS Group, said in a written statement. “Creating broader, more diverse opportunities for our team members and elevating the client experience have always been part of our mission, and this merger enables us to realize those goals. As a privately held company, EPS has the resources, experience, service mix and culture that fit Northern’s current and future needs.”

Founded in 1987, Northern Engineering has designed a range of public and private engineering projects, including large master-planned and mixed-use communities, single- and multifamily residential developments, commercial and retail shopping centers, office parks, industrial areas, schools, institutional centers, and golf course and resort communities in the Rocky Mountain region.

“We’ve considered Nick Haws and his team partners since we first met two years ago,” said Kathey Wagner, EPS Group CEO. “Over time, we discovered a natural alignment in creating value for clients and caring for associates, and it became evident that together we are better at serving the needs of families and businesses in Colorado. With a team of top-drawer professionals and a passion for what they do and where they live, Northern Engineering leads the market as a premier provider of civil engineering and surveying services. Joining forces with EPS Group provides Northern Engineering access to a larger pool of resources. We look forward to building a bigger future together.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company said the Northern operation eventually will be rebranded as EPS Group. All three offices of the combined companies in Northern Colorado will be maintained. At present, 34 people work from Fort Collins, 13 from Greeley and 12 from Loveland, for a total of 59.