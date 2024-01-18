Hospitality & Tourism By  January 18, 2024

Stanley, ‘frozen dead guy’ earn network coverage

The new International Cryonics Museum at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park includes the cryo chamber that now houses Bredo Morstoel, who has been cryogenically frozen since his death in 1989. Courtesy Visit Estes Park

ESTES PARK – The frozen corpse of Bredo Morstoel, the Stanley Hotel’s new cryonics museum that now houses him, and Frozen Dead Guy Days were featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” this week, highlighting the history behind the hotel and how the two legendary fixtures collided.

According to the Estes Park Trail Gazette, the segment titled “Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy” also featured the Stanley’s connection with the Stephen King novel and subsequent Stanley Kubrick movie “The Shining,” and featured an interview by CBS correspondent Lee Cowan with former owner John Cullen.

