State grant to fund new climate-coordinator position in Estes Park

ESTES PARK — The Colorado Energy Office recently awarded nearly $2 million in grants to help local governments around the state implement climate initiatives, with a portion of that money earmarked for a new staff position in Estes Park.

“A $262,194 award will fund a staff position to develop the town of Estes Park’s first Climate Action Plan and ensure alignment with the Larimer County Climate Smart Future Ready plan,” a news release from the energy office said. “The staff member will also coordinate and manage six CSFR Action Teams to implement regional climate actions that will have a meaningful impact on greenhouse gas reductions.”

Grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant.

“Colorado is a national leader in climate action and we are proud to give local communities the resources needed to take action and support our state’s bold goals to protect air quality and this state we love for generations to come,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release.