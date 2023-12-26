Morgan to step down as Kersey town manager

KERSEY — Christian Morgan will step down as town manager of Kersey in April after eight years in that position. Applications for his replacement are due in slightly more than two weeks.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Morgan said being town manager since April 2016 has “truly been the best ‘job’ I’ve ever had and I count myself a blessed person to have been a part of this unique community.”

He said he and his wife will relocate to the Rapid City, South Dakota, area but that he will still be performing consulting services for the town of Kersey as well as managing other ventures in Colorado.

“Western South Dakota is an emerging market,” he wrote, “and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to live and invest in the Black Hills.”

Besides his duties as town manager, Morgan has served on the 21-member executive board of the Colorado Municipal League.

Kersey, in Weld County east of Greeley, recorded a population of 1,495 in the 2020 Census.

Applicants must turn in a resume, cover letter and initial questionnaire by 3 p.m. Jan. 12. They can be mailed to Town of Kersey, attention Town Manager Selection Committee, P.O. Box 657, Kersey, CO 80644, or hand-delivered to the Kersey Town Hall, 446 First St.

The committee will interview semifinalists from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, and those finalists are to attend a community open house at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. A final interview with the Kersey Town Board will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 27, and the new town manager will start April 1.

According to the town website, Morgan “will remain for a period of time as a consultant for the new town manager and will assist with existing planning and engineering activities.”