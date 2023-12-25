More than 1,300 units proposed on large Larimer County site

LARIMER COUNTY — Cottonwood Land & Farms LLC this month filed paperwork with the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission indicating that the developer plans to build 1,323 residential units — a mix of market-rate, workforce and affordable housing units — on 185 acres at Horsetooth and Ziegler roads in unincorporated Larimer County.

The site, according to the Coloradoan, would need to be annexed into Fort Collins city limits prior to development approval.