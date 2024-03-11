New appeal stalls Union Park development in Fort Collins

Map shows location of proposed Union Park development. Source: city of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The issue of a street connection, an issue debated for years, has stalled Landmark Homes’ development of the Union Park subdivision, which would bring 627 homes to a tract off Ziegler Road north of Front Range Village in southeast Fort Collins.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, English Ranch resident Jeff Janelle, on behalf of more than 500 of his neighbors, filed an appeal to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Feb. 15 approval of the development plan for Union Park. Their issue is the requirement that Landmark stop a street connection short of Paddington Road and English Ranch, only completing the connection if and win the land between Union Park and English Ranch is developed.

The City Council must hear and vote on the appeal, but a hearing date has yet to be set.