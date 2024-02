Union Park in Fort Collins gets final OK from city

Map shows location of proposed Union Park development. Source: city of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Union Park, a 603-unit residential project from developer Landmark Homes, won final approval from the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission last week.

Neighbors had appealed a previous approval for the project near the Front Range Village shopping center over concerns about traffic and roadway connectivity, according to a report from the Coloradoan.