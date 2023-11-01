Real Estate & Construction  November 1, 2023

Public review set for 627-residence project in Fort Collins

Map shows location of proposed Union Park development. Source: city of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The public next week will get to review and comment on plans for a project that would bring 627 residential units and a child-care center on a tract north of Front Range Village in southeast Fort Collins.

The Union Park development, being proposed by Windsor-based Landmark Homes, would include a mix of townhomes, multifamily and live-work units and 50,000 square feet of noncommercial space in a mix of two-, three- and four-story buildings between Ziegler Road and Corbett Drive north of Harmony Road.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a neighborhood meeting about the project beginning at 6 p.m., Nov. 9, at the Cambria Hotel Fort Collins, 2921 E. Harmony Road. Information about virtual participation through Zoom and other platforms will be available at least 48 hours before the meeting at fcgov.com/developmentreview/proposals.

Landmark “had already submitted a master plan,” said city planner Ryan Mounce, “and now they’re coming back with a Project Development Plan that gets into details such as the actual building architecture, landscaping, number of parking spaces and those types of things. That’s what we’ll be talking about at the neighborhood meeting.”

Landmark filed the first conceptual plans for the project in 2021. The developer envisions that residential units for sale would be on the property’s north side, adjacent to the existing English Ranch subdivision, while apartments would be located closer to Front Range Village.

Applicant Chris Beabout, director of development for Landmark Homes, could not be reached for comment in time for BizWest’s afternoon deadline.

