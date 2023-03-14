FoCo development could bring 640 homes

FORT COLLINS – The Fort Collins planning and zoning board on March 23 will review a development plan for the first phase of Union Park, a residential and commercial development behind Front Range Village Shopping Center on Harmony Road between Corbett Drive and Ziegler Road.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Landmark Homes wants to build 640 dwelling units and about 40,000 square feet of retail, commercial, office and day-care space on 33 acres of undeveloped land south of the English Ranch subdivision.