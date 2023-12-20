S&W Seed plants biotech executive in board seat

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has tapped biotechnology executive Jeffrey Rona to serve on its board of directors.

He is the chief business and financial officer at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID).

“We are very pleased to have Jeff join our board of directors. As a seasoned executive, he brings to S&W broad experience in corporate finance, M&A, business development, corporate strategy, accounting, tax and financial operations,” S&W board chairman Alan Willits said in a written statement. “Jeff is recognized as a strategic thinker with deep knowledge of the broader life sciences sector and capital markets for micro-cap companies. We look forward to his contributions as a member of the S&W board.”