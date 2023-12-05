Wonder Press brings juices and more to Longmont

LONGMONT – Wonder Press, which has been selling cold-pressed organic juices and healthy snacks in Boulder and Denver for a decade, has opened at 1139 Francis St. in Longmont, a space that had been home to a Ziggi’s Coffee location.

Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of the growing Mead-based Ziggi’s chain, closed the Francis Street location in July after more than a decade, bringing in Wonder Press co-owners Robyn Cronin and Brooke Jordan to meet his customers during Ziggi’s final days there.

“Many of our customers who drive into Boulder from the north and east have asked us to create a presence here,” said Cronin. “Longmont is a vibrant community, and we believe Wonder’s premium nutritious products will add a unique offering for residents.”

She told BizWest she had wanted to open in August, a month after Ziggi’s closed, but ran into three obstacles.

“First we had some construction delays,” she said. “Then we went back and forth with the health department because we have a strange menu. And finally, we had some management turnover at our other stores” – at 946 Pearl St. in Boulder and 1540 Platte St. in Denver – “and I had to tend to getting them back on their feet.

“Smoothies would have been a much more fun opening in summer, but here we are,” she said. “There are plenty of muffins and avocado toast flying off our shelves.”

Cronin and her brother Logan, owner of Longmont-based Brockett Builders, have refurbished the Ziggi’s space to match the calming but vibrant feel of Wonder’s established locations. He also worked on renovating the Boulder space that had been a fast-casual Asian food restaurant called Wok Eat.

“We are committed to continuing the warm and welcoming environment that Ziggi’s Coffee built, and we look forward to serving the community,” Cronin said.

After a soft opening the past two weeks, the Longmont location began offering its full menu this week. It will offer specials from Wednesday through Sunday, including a free menu item with the purchase of two, limited to five free items per customer per visit.

Besides its array of juices, Wonder Press offers salads, cleanses, bone broths, nut milks, smoothies, coconuts, other food items and an espresso bar using Boxcar Coffee Roasters coffees.

Other than the coffee, she said, “everything is made from scratch in house, and everything is very clean.”

Cronin said the store also will offer a selection of curated local gifts including CBD, medicinal mushroom tinctures, organic body products and jewelry.

Wonder Press might look to “south Boulder or different Denver neighborhoods for expansion,” Cronin said, “and now, since I’ve moved to Mead, I’m sort of Fort Collins curious.

“But for now, I just want to enjoy the stores we have,” she said. “We’re not trying to voraciously expand.”