Video streamer Gaia promotes operations exec to CEO in C-suite shakeup

Gaia Inc.’s headquarters in Louisville. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LOUISVILLE — Streaming video provider Gaia Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GAIA) founder Jirka Rysavy is taking on the role of executive chairman with chief operating officer James Colquhoun filling the CEO chair.

Colquhoun, a Gaia board member, was elevated to the newly created chief operating officer position less than six months ago.

He was founder and CEO of Food Matters TV, a health- and wellness-focused online video subscription service until its acquisition by Gaia in June 2019.

“We had a very good experience with the FMTV transition and James’ participation with Gaia so far,” Rysavy said in a prepared statement. “I had an eye on him since the FMTV acquisition, and I’m thankful for James’ willingness to relocate from Australia to join us full time. He brings strong digital marketing and brand building skills, and I’m looking forward to working with him in his new expanded role.”

Gaia’s financial position benefited greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic, when consumers were relying heavily on streaming video services. Following the recovery, the company has struggled with profitability. However Gaia grew its year-over-year sales and reduced its net losses, while growing its user base in the third quarter of 2023.