Tebo Properties names Shane Tebo as leasing director

Shane and Stephen Tebo. Courtesy Tebo Properties

BOULDER — Tebo Properties, also known as Tebo Development Co., has named Shane Tebo, son of the company founder Stephen Tebo, as its director of leasing.

“Born and raised right here in beautiful Boulder, I am no stranger to our community. I love getting to know and work with the wide variety of people and companies in our buildings that help us enhance the neighborhood, city and community as a whole,” Shane Tebo said in a written statement. “Growing up, I spent my summers learning the ropes and getting hands-on experience in every corner of the company, laying the foundation for my new role. Tebo Properties has, for decades, embodied a successful family business — and I look forward to continuing to help us achieve my dad’s standard for excellence.”

Shane Tebo is a Boulder High alumnus, and he attended Louisiana State University for his undergraduate studies. He’s been working in property leasing since completing his studies.

“Welcoming my son as our director of leasing is a natural progression of our family’s journey in the real estate business and a testament to his dedication and passion for the industry,” said Stephen Tebo. “With more than 250 properties throughout Boulder, Denver, Erie, Lafayette, Louisville and Longmont — from bustling restaurants and vibrant retail shops to office spaces teeming with innovation and unique warehouse spaces — our roots run deep in this community. I am thrilled for Shane to continue the Tebo legacy in a new capacity.”

“For decades, Tebo Properties has been an exemplary commercial real estate firm, in line with the skilled and community-minded leadership of its founder, Stephen Tebo,” said John Tayer, CEO of the Boulder Chamber. “Following in his father’s footsteps, I know Shane will apply those same characteristics to his new pivotal role at Tebo Properties.”