City ballot issues have mixed fate in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – Voters were approving one tax increase but rejecting another one on Tuesday night in Fort Collins, while one of three ballot items billed as “housekeeping” issues was also earning a thumbs down.

Ballot Issue 2A, which would fund city parks and recreation, transit and climate initiatives with a 0.5% sales and use tax that would be assessed through 2050, held a narrow lead by 9 p.m., 17,300 to 16,576. Not included in the tax, under provisions of the city code, would be food for home consumption, as well as the use tax on manufacturing equipment.

Fort Collins voters weren’t looking as kindly on the city’s first property-tax increase since 1992. Ballot issue 2B, which would increase property taxes by 3 mills to fund affordable-housing initiatives, was being soundly rejected, 20,855 to 12,847 at 9 p.m.

Voters also didn’t like Ballot Issue 2E, which would have amended the city charter to remove residency requirements for specific types of city employees. That proposal was failing, 17,147 to 15,558.

However, voters were solidly endorsing Ballot Issue 2C, which will disqualify any convicted felon from running for or serving on the City Council. Voters were endorsing that issue 22,317 to 11,039. Passage will conform the Fort Collins City Charter to the Colorado Constitution.

Voters even more resoundingly passed Ballot Issue 2D, which would make language regarding the referendum process more consistent and understandable. That issue was passing 26,082 to 6,134.