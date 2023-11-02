Boulder, Denver attorneys join forces to form Nielsen Weisz firm

BOULDER — Boulder attorney Barrett Weisz and Denver-based lawyer Dru Nielsen have formed Nielsen Weisz LLC, a new Colorado law firm with offices in Denver and Boulder.

The firm will serve clients with civil and criminal cases throughout Colorado in state and federal court.

“Our unwavering commitment to our clients and personal touch is evident in all facets of our practice,” Nielsen said in a prepared statement. “We are seasoned and creative litigators dedicated to providing our clients top-notch representation through a lean and mean approach.”