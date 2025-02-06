Lyons Gaddis law firm promotes two attorneys

LONGMONT — Lyons Gaddis, a Colorado legal firm, has promoted water attorney Alison Gorsevski and family law attorney Erin Pierce to shareholders.

Gorsevski and Pierce will take on greater responsibility for the firm’s strategic direction, client service initiatives, and overall growth, according to a news release. Their leadership will help shape the firm’s future, driving its mission to provide innovative and effective legal solutions.

Alison Gorsevski

Erin Pierce

“Alison and Erin are outstanding attorneys who have consistently gone above and beyond for our clients,” said Cameron Grant, head of the Real Estate Team, at Lyons Gaddis. “Their dedication, skill, and commitment to the community are inspiring, and we are thrilled to welcome them as shareholders. I am confident they will continue to contribute to our firm’s success in these new roles.”

Gorsevski has practiced water law since 2013, representing clients across Colorado in water court. She assists with water rights transactions, and she serves as special water counsel for several governmental entities, including municipal water providers and water conservancy districts. She earned her law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2008.

Pierce is a member of the firm’s Civil Litigation Practice Group and leads the group’s Family Law practice. She earned an MBA from Western Washington University in 2005 and spent her early career working in a variety of business development roles. Following graduation from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2018, she worked as a judicial law clerk for the Boulder District Court for several years.

