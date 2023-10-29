Namaste Solar to build solar array at Vaisala HQ

Vaisala’s North American headquarters in Louisville. Courtesy Kira Vos.

LOUISVILLE — Boulder-based Namasté Solar Inc. has been hired to build a 28-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system at the North American headquarters of Vaisala Inc. in Louisville.

The U.S. subsidiary of a Finland-based provider of weather, environmental and industrial measurements opened the 35,000-square-foot North American headquarters in 2020 at the Colorado Tech Center business park.

The solar system is expected to be complete in December, and should offset about 69% of the electricity consumption at the Louisville facility.

“As a company that is embedded in communities across the globe, we believe in a future where societies thrive on renewable energy,” Vaisala’s North American legal director T.J. Mattimore said in a prepared statement. “This installation continues Vaisala’s commitment to sustainability and underlines our dedication to achieving our lofty environmental, social, and governance goals. We aim to inspire other companies to embrace sustainable energy solutions and create a cleaner, greener world for all.”