Weld County selects new contractor for roundabout project

WELD COUNTY — Weld County has chosen a new contractor for a roundabout at the intersection of Weld County Roads 74 and 33, just west of Eaton.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners on Monday awarded an emergency-bid contract valued at almost $6 million to W.W. Clyde Inc., which is scheduled to begin work immediately. The project is expected to be completed by Feb. 21, 2024, according to a press release from the county.

The roundabout has been beset by delays. Weld County in September terminated a $9 million contract with Lawson Construction, the previous contractor.

Orem, Utah-based W.W. Clyde earlier this year merged with IHC Scott, which constructed roundabouts at 35th Avenue and O Street and Weld County Roads 54 and 17. The contractor also led construction on Weld County Road 49 and the Weld County Parkway.

“We realize the length of this intersection closure has been an inconvenience to our residents, and completing the roundabout quickly is a top priority,” Weld County Commission chair Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. “At the same time, we want the roundabout to be of the highest quality and improve safety and efficiency. We’re confident WW Clyde can achieve those goals.”

Awarding the contract as an emergency bid eliminated the need for the Weld County Public Works Department to develop a new design plan and use its standard-bid process, which could have taken 2½ to three months, according to the county.

“Although the projects’ milestones were repeatedly missed by the previous contractor, we have full confidence in WW Clyde to provide a high-quality product in an accelerated timeline to get this intersection open as quickly as possible, and we appreciate the public’s patience,” said Curtis Hall, director of the Weld County Department of Public Works. “Aside from enhancing safety and efficiency, our goal has always been to deliver a solution that meets traffic demand and has many of the same features that have made other roundabouts a success.”