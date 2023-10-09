Hospitality & Tourism  October 9, 2023

Starbucks planned for Pizza Hut site in Broomfield

Lucas High
A former Pizza Hut restaurant in Broomfield could be redeveloped into a Starbucks coffee shop. Source: Broomfield planning documents

BROOMFIELD — The site of a former Pizza Hut at 6445 W. 120th Ave. could be redeveloped into a Starbucks coffee shop with a drive-through window. 

GBT Realty Corp., a Tennessee-based real estate investment firm, has submitted plans to Broomfield planning officials for the roughly 3,000-square-foot operation.

Development application documents identify the project as simply a “coffee shop,” but renderings of the building show the Starbucks logo and exterior architecture elements familiar to patrons of the Seattle coffee giant.

Site plans show a single-lane drive-through window. 

Broomfield’s Land Use Review Committee is set to review the development plans on Monday. 

There are several existing Starbucks coffee shops in Broomfield, including on Via Varra and Destination Drive. 

The Pizza Hut/Wing Street location in the Villager Square shopping center on West 120th Avenue has been closed for about three years.

