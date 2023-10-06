Boulder Creek planning ‘wee cottages’ in Westminster

Boulder Creek’s wee-cottage concept is smaller than a typical single-family, ranging from about 900 square feet to about 1,500 square feet. Source: Westminster planning documents

WESTMINSTER — Boulder Creek Neighborhoods LLC hopes to bring its “wee cottage” concept to Westminster.

The detached housing style, which Boulder Creek has built throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, including in the Centerra development in Loveland and in the Blue Vista neighborhood in Longmont, is smaller than a typical single-family, ranging from about 900 square feet to about 1,500 square feet.

The “small, single-family, alley-loaded product” in the Countryside Cottages neighborhood at the northeast corner of Simms Street and Countryside Drive would likely be priced in the high $500,000s to low $600,000s, which Boulder Creek describes as “market-rate attainable,”

Mike Cooper, the developer’s director of entitlements told Westminster City Council members this week during a concept review hearing.

Countryside Cottages would feature 12 wee cottages, most of which would feature two-car garages, on nearly three acres.

The community would include a pocket park at the corner of Simms Street and Countryside Drive. “I think it will be a huge improvement over what’s out there,” Cooper said. “There’s a large pile of dirt on a pretty unkempt site.”

No vote was taken during the concept review hearing. Boulder Creek will have to come back before Westminster City Council in the future with requests for a series of land-use approvals.