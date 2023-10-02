Intrado hires tech industry vet as new CEO

LONGMONT — Intrado Inc., a company that makes advanced emergency communications systems for public safety agencies, has tapped Matt Carter as its new CEO.

Carter will immediately step in for Jeff Robertson, who will join Intrado’s board of directors.

Prior to joining Intrado, Carter was CEO at several technology and communications companies including Aryaka Networks Inc. and Inteliquent Inc.

“Following a thorough search process, we are excited to welcome Matt as CEO of Intrado. Matt is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in the industry, and we are confident that he has the right skillset to guide Intrado into its next chapter of growth,” Intrado board member James Wyper said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of the entire board, we would like to thank Jeff for his contributions as CEO of Intrado, especially for his pivotal role in establishing the company’s foundation as a standalone entity following the carveout from West. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his institutional knowledge and expertise as he joins the board.”