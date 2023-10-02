Buffs linebacker inks underwear NIL deal

BOULDER — University of Colorado linebacker Jordan Domineck has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) promotional contract with underwear brand Saxx.

Every time Domineck or one of the other five members of the “All- Sacks SAXX Conference” NIL promotion record a sack, Saxx will donate $1,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation, the company said in a news release.

“We obviously had some fun with the creative for this program, but it was important to us that there was a meaningful philanthropic angle to the final product,” Saxx CEO Wendy Bennison said in the release. “We’ve long supported the Testicular Cancer Foundation, so we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with some of the most prolific sackers in college football on this worthy initiative.”