 September 29, 2023

Estes rejects controversial rezoning application

BizWest Staff
Estes Park Town Hall. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

ESTES PARK – The Estes Park Town Board, in the face of organized opposition and more than 90 minutes of protests from members of the public, has unanimously voted to deny a developer’s request to rezone an area of his property along Peak View Road from E-1 to E to allow for more homes per acre.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, Frank Theis’ land is currently zoned to permit one house per acre. Increasing the density sparked the formation of Preserve Estes Park, a citizens advocacy group opposed to the rezoning plan.

Related Content

Bangs to lead Estes housing, child-care effort

 August 18, 2023

Estes OKs temporary moratorium on bed-and-breakfast licenses

 May 24, 2023

Estes Park rezones tract for future workforce housing

 October 27, 2022