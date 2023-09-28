Startup Colorado names new executive director

Startup Colorado has named Brittany Romano to the position of CEO and executive director of the organization.

Romano is described as a rural entrepreneur and expert in community development.

“We are excited to have identified a rural leader who will continue to grow the impact of Startup Colorado as it accelerates into the next phase of driving rural entrepreneurship and diversifying the Colorado economy,” Chris Franz, Startup Colorado board chair, said in a written statement. “Brittany’s combined experience scaling a successful startup paired with her community development credentials made her the perfect candidate for this role.”

Romano founded Thrive Yoga Studios, which she expanded into a franchise with seven studios that supported small-business owners in the health and wellness industry.

“Unlike other franchise systems, Romano and her team focused on the impacts of cultivating conscious communities. The goal of the organization was to help aspiring entrepreneurs build a business model that could thrive in any sized community,” Startup said in its press statement.

Romano also held directorial level positions with numerous national and international community development organizations. In those roles she developed business models that would increase access to resources, remove barriers, and improve sustainability.

Romano believes that rural areas are filled with untapped potential and opportunities for growth. She hopes to capitalize on that and build an ecosystem that supports innovation and economic development in rural communities across the state.

“Startup Colorado has been and will continue to serve as a critical agent building and supporting a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in rural Colorado,” Romano said.

“I am excited to foster innovative partnerships and programming within Colorado’s rural communities, and improve the awareness around the importance of small business vitality within those communities,” Romano said.

Romano replaces Taylor Grande, who joined the board of directors.