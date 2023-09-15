Loveland arena, AXS sign new ticketing agreement

The Budweiser Events Center, seen at right in this aerial photo, will soon be called the Blue Arena. The arena sits within the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. BizWest/Ken Amundson.

LOVELAND — Operators of the 6,800-seat Budweiser Events Center, which will be renamed Blue Arena in October, have signed an agreement making global ticketing platform AXS the arena’s exclusive ticketing partner beginning Thursday.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

AXS, whose clients include Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder and Red Rocks Amphitheater west of Denver, will provide its full suite of services for all events at the 20-year-old arena in the Larimer County-owned Ranch Events Complex, including its primary tenant team, the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

“Partnering with AXS will streamline the process for fans to purchase tickets and speed event entry processes through single-scan technology,” Keller Taylor, the arena’s general manager, said in a prepared statement. “This elevated ticketing experience will provide state-of-the-art technologies and marketing solutions that will allow fans to efficiently manage their tickets and offers in one place.”

As part of the partnership, fans will gain access to services such as AXS Mobile ID, identity-based ticketing technology that will allow customers to safely discover, transfer and manage tickets for all Blue Arena events in a single app. Fans also will have access to the AXS Official Marketplace, where they can securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection from fraudulent merchants and transactions.

“We are excited to bring the latest in ticketing technology to Blue Arena and add to our stable of world-class partners who bring the best in live entertainment to Colorado,” said Taylor Kern, senior vice president for sales for AXS.

According to a news release issued Friday, if fans don’t not have AXS accounts yet, they will be walked through the steps to create one before completing a purchase. “In the event a ticket is purchased for you and then transferred,” the release said, “you will be directed to create an account through the email notifying you that you had tickets transferred to you.”

Blue Federal Credit Union, based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will pay Larimer County $7.5 million over the next 10 years for naming rights to the arena, which has been called the Budweiser Events Center since it opened in 2003.

Besides hockey games, the arena can host basketball, indoor football, concerts, family shows, rodeos and trade shows, as well as offer flexible set-ups to accommodate diverse events.

AXS is a ticketing partner for more than 500 venues, sports teams and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.