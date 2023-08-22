Developer sells Loveland industrial building to Colorado Floor Co.

Colorado Floor Co. will occupy a new industrial building in Airpark North. Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield.

LOVELAND — A new Class A industrial building completed this month at 6987 Rickenbacker Road in Loveland has been sold to Golden-based CFC Investments LLC, which does business as Colorado Floor Co. Inc. The 36,000-square-foot building will be used for its operations. It sold for $8.53 million.

Seller was BH Developers Inc., the trade name for Burgener Holdings Inc., the master developers of Airpark North.

Travis Ackerman of commercial real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield and Matt Haskell of URealty Inc. handled the transaction for the seller. The buyer was represented by Tanner Fanello and Brian Baker from Fuller Real Estate.

“We built and positioned Airpark North to be a leading industrial development in Northern Colorado, and we are very pleased to have successfully closed on this transaction to the Colorado Floor Co. immediately on delivery,” BH Developer’s owner, Curt Burgener, said in a press statement. “This property is desirably located adjacent to a new development from Trammell Crow and Amazon and in close proximity to Interstate 25, U.S. Highway 34, U.S. Highway 287 and the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.”

Ackerman said that BH Developers and general contractor Evergreen Industrial “built a phenomenal Class A development offering great flexibility and functionality with top-notch industrial features for today’s users.”

Located along Rickenbacker Road and situated on four acres, Airpark North comprises a total of 30,000 square feet of warehouse space plus a 6,000-square-foot mezzanine. Additional project features include a 21-foot clear height and six overhead doors.