Ex-Pepsi exec to join Hain-Celestial board

BOULDER — Neil Campbell, who has held leadership positions with consumer-packaged goods companies such as PepsiCo Inc. and U.K. bakery business Warburtons Ltd., will join the board of directors at Hain-Celestial Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), parent company of the Boulder-based Celestial Seasonings tea company, in September.

“Neil is an outstanding addition to our board,” Hain-Celestial board chairwoman Dawn Zier said in a prepared statement. “He brings strong CPG and international expertise to Hain which will help guide our strategy to unlock growth as a global enterprise and achieve sustainable and dependable results.”

Mark Schiller, former Hain CEO and current board director, and Dean Hollis, current board Director and past board chair, will not stand for re-election at the annual shareholder meeting.