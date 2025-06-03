NextFoods hires CEO to lead GoodBelly, Cheribundi brands

BOULDER — NextFoods Inc., a portfolio company that includes the GoodBelly probiotics brand and sports-nutrition label Cheribundi, recently tapped Marc Seguin as its CEO.

“Marc brings a wealth of experience in scaling brands, driving operational excellence, and building high-performing teams,” Marcel Bens said in a prepared statement. Bens is the chairman of the board at NextFoods and CEO of Emil Capital Partners, NextFoods’ majority shareholder. He served as NextFoods’ CEO after ECP combined the GoodBelly and Cheribundi brands under one umbrella company in 2023.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for him to lead NextFoods into their next phase of pivotal growth,” Bens said of Seguin, who was most recently the chief sales officer at Pressed Juicery.

“With the wellness market on pace to hit $9 trillion, NextFoods has an incredible opportunity to continue to bring innovation and drive authority to whole-body health,” Seguin said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the team and making our portfolio brands synonymous with the future of functional wellness.”

