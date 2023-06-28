Organic-products industry vet tapped to lead Naturally Boulder

BOULDER — In an email to Naturally Boulder members this week, the natural and organic-products industry trade group and business accelerator introduced Kristine Carey as its new executive director.

Carey takes the leadership reins from Bill Capsalis, who steered Naturally Boulder through the COVID-19 era but stepped away this spring to focus on family and other personal and professional ventures.

“We are excited to continue to energize the collaboration, connection opportunities, and educational resources that benefit you all,” said Carey, whose experience includes the founding of marketing communications platform Brand Guide and leadership roles with plant-based protein powder company Healthy Skoop and skin-care product maker MyChelle Dermaceuticals. “Naturally Boulder is built on the interactions and camaraderie of entrepreneurship and better-for-you and the planet products and services.”

Carey did not immediately respond to requests for an interview Wednesday.

Speaking to BizWest in March, Capsalis said of the Naturally Boulder executive director job: “If you love the community, and you love natural products companies and founders, and you enjoy engaging in wonderful work helping emerging, early- and mid-stage businesses, then this is the perfect job for you.”